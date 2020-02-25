"Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy to go down in history as another foreign policy success"

By Trend

The first months of 2020 were marked by intense activity of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the field of foreign policy, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports Feb. 24.

The Azerbaijani head of state, having taken part in the World Economic Forum in Davos, and then in February at the Munich Security Conference, also paid a visit to Italy, which was remembered by many meetings and events, Ahmadov noted.

All the above mentioned, along with state’s intense foreign policy activity, proves Azerbaijan’s steadily growing role and importance on the international arena, the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister added.

Ahmadov noted that the recent visit by President Ilham Aliyev to Italy literally can be called historical.

“The high-level meetings and hospitality shown to the head of state and the delegation led by him should be considered as a clear confirmation of the above mentioned facts,” the prime minister added. “I would like to admit that such receptions are extremely rare in such a big European country with an ancient history and rich traditions of statehood. Signing of 28 agreements can be noted as one of the reasons indicating the historical significance of the visit. This demonstrates the goals and positions of the parties regarding both the current state and future prospects of the interstate relations.”

“High appreciation of Azerbaijan’s merits, its development, in particular the country’s contribution to the development of inter-civilizational dialogue, by the leadership of such a country as Italy, which played an outstanding role in shaping global civilization, during the numerous meetings held by President Ilham Aliyev during the visit, rightfully fills the hearts of Azerbaijanis with immeasurable pride,” said Ahmadov.

“From this point of view, it is significant that the Pope, and the Vatican State as a whole, separately noted the activities of Azerbaijan’s First Vice President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of inter-civilization and intercultural dialogue,” wrote the deputy prime minister.

Ahmadov noted that the historic visit by President Ilham Aliyev to one of the leading European countries, along with recognition of Azerbaijan’s growing role and importance in the international arena, is an indicator of the bright prospects for the country’s development in the future.

“Undoubtedly, a state visit to Italy will go down in history as another success of President Ilham Aliyev in the field of foreign policy, and will make indispensable contribution to the future development of the country,” said the deputy prime minister. “It should be noted separately that each successful foreign visit of the head of state, including a visit to Italy, is accompanied by significant strengthening of international support for the fair settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”