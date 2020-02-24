EU-wide Karabakh rally wraps up in Germany

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Khojaly genocide, EU-wide Karabakh rally was held in Paris Square near Brandenburg Gate, Berlin on February 22.

The rally participants voiced the slogans "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Don't be indifferent to Khojaly!", "Armenia stop lying!", "We say no to terror!", "Azerbaijan demands justice!", "Shame to the murders of the civils and innocent people!", "Stop invasion!"

They demanded the international community to give proper legal and political evaluation of the Khojaly Massacre perpetrated by the Armenian forces 28 years ago, put pressure on Armenia to return the occupied lands, restore the rights of the Azerbaijani IDPS, and force Armenia follow the decisions of the relevant international documents adopted with regards to the conflict.

Brochures about Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Khojaly Genocide, financial and moral losses of the Azerbaijani side as a result of the aggressive policy of Armenia, were distributed to the locals and tourists in Berlin.

At the end of the rally, the diaspora representatives adopted a document and addressed it to several international organizations.

The rally was held at the initiative of the diaspora organizations from more than 30 countries and with the administrative support of Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

Azerbaijanis living in Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Turkey, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Great Britain, the U.S. and Canada, as well as diaspora members of the fraternal peoples took part in the rally.

The rally was broadcasted on the State Committee’s official Facebook page.

The State Committee asked compatriots to share posts on social networks with the hashtags #Azerbaijan #Karabakh #justiceforkhojaly #EuropeanKarabakhRally.

Note that during the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed, 1,000 civilians of different age became disabled as a result of bullet wounds. As many as 106 women, 63 children, 70 elderly persons were killed, eight families were totally exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents. On the night of the tragedy, 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.











