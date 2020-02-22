Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of one more polling station

By Trend

An appeal in connection with the 83rd Agjabadi-Fuzuli constituency was considered at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) following the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Trend reports.

In accordance with the appeal, the offenses were committed in some polling stations during the voting.

CEC Secretary Ilham Mammadov said that violations were revealed only in the 9th polling station of the 83rd Agjabadi-Fuzuli constituency. The legal grounds have arisen for canceling the voting results in that polling station. Mammadov proposed to declare the election results of the abovementioned polling station invalid.

The proposal was accepted by a majority of votes.