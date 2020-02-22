Memory of Khojaly Genocide victims to be honored

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center will host a poetry evening in honor of Khojaly Genocide victims on February 25.

The evening is organized as part of "Soz" project, aimed at uniting young poets.

Headed by poetess Nigar Hasanzade, the project is supported by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry.

The art program "We Remember!" will be presented as part of the event. The finalists of the poetry contest will read out their poems dedicated to Khojaly tragedy, which took lives of many people. The evening will be followed by performance of local musicians.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

About 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.