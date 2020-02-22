MP: President Aliyev’s visit to Italy shows Azerbaijan expanding its influence in region

By Trend

Italy is the biggest trading partner of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Mirkishili told Trend on Feb. 21.

“On other hand, the efforts of both countries towards the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and ensuring Europe’s energy security are of great importance,” the MP said.

"Strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries, the similar interests of Azerbaijan and Italy within the international law promise great prospects for both the EU and the Caucasus region,” Mirkishili said.

“The Azerbaijani president’s foreign policy aimed at strengthening bilateral ties gives results in all spheres,” the MP said. “Italy’s fundamental support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is a clear example of the abovementioned aspects.”

“The Azerbaijani president’s state visit to Italy once again showed that Azerbaijan, thanks to its capabilities and potential, is expanding the sphere of influence in the region,” the MP said. “This looks extremely tempting for every country that is interested in the development of the region."