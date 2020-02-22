Azerbaijan Central Election Commission annuls voting results at two more polling stations

By Trend





The appeal of the candidate from the 8th Binagadi constituency Agasif Ibragimov (Shakiroglu), was considered at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

“In his appeal, the candidate stressed that relevant conditions were not created for the observers and also mentioned other issues,” CEC member Valida Kazymova said.

Kazymova said that no more violations were revealed except those in one polling station.

The CEC member proposed to annul the voting results on the 24th polling station.

The proposal was accepted by a majority of votes.

Further, the appeal of the candidate from the 11th Garadagh constituency was considered.

CEC member Gabil Orujov said that in his appeal the candidate complained about the inaction of the district election commission on a number of issues.

"It was revealed that no offences that could affect the voting results were revealed except for the polling station,” Orujov added. “After viewing the video footage given by the candidate, it was revealed that the violations were committed at the 30th polling station during the vote counting."

The CEC member proposed to announce the election results on this constituency invalid. The proposal was accepted after the voting.