Azerbaijan’s State Security Service conducting special operation in Netchala

By Trend





Azerbaijan's State Security Service is conducting a special operation in the administrative building of the Neftchala Executive Power, Trend reports via the service's message.

Comprehensive operational and investigative measures are being taken on the criminal case instituted in connection with the criminal acts of officials of the Neftchala Executive Power.

The officials, deliberately using their powers contrary to the interests of the civil service, inflicted tremendous damage to the rights of citizens, interests of society and the state, protected by law, said the message.

The public will be provided with detailed information about those detained and prosecuted as suspects, as well as about their criminal acts.