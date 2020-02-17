Azerbaijan’s CEC annuls parliamentary election results on 7 precincts

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered an appeal regarding the 34th Khatai Constituency No. 2 as part of the recent parliamentary elections in the country, at the CEC meeting on Feb. 17, Trend reports.

At the meeting, it was noted that violations were observed during the elections in the constituency and that during the investigation the complaint was partially confirmed.

CEC member Ilkin Shahbazov proposed invalidating the results of voting at precincts No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 18, 30 and 35 of this constituency. After the vote, the proposal was accepted.

Mikhail Zabelin is the leading candidate for this constituency.

Parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9.