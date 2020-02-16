TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenian political analyst: We saw Pashinyan's real image in Munich

16 February 2020 [16:48] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


It became clear in Munich who behaves behind the scenes, who dictates, and who "fails", a political analyst Andranik Tevanyan wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

"Pashinyan, obviously, was not ready and aside from the empty formula “the conflict’s settlement should serve the interests of Armenia, “Artsakh” and Azerbaijan”, he had nothing to say... In Munich, we saw the real image of Pashinyan. Pashinyan lacked relevant knowledge, the ability to respond quickly, a real 'spirit'. Pashinyan, speaking to the international audience with such an image, again proved that the role of the head of state is too big for him," the analyst said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/191142.html

Print version

Views: 126

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also