President Aliyev: Status must not interfere with territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Status must not interfere with the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev twitted on February15.

“We need to resolve this conflict in phases. Liberation of part of territories and return of IDP. Status of Nagorno Karabakh can be defined later. Status must not interfere with the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said President Aliyev.