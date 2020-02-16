President Ilham Aliyev: All Armenian leaders tried differently to hold status quo

“All Armenian leaders tried differently to hold status quo. Azerbaijani IDPs should return back to their territories. More than 80 percent of armed forces in the occupied lands are Armenian soldiers. They think that they can keep these territories forever. Never,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev twitted on February15, Azernews reports.



