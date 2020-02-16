President Aliyev: Karabakh recognized as Azerbaijani territories by int'l community
15 February 2020 [21:21] - TODAY.AZ
“Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized by the whole international community,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev twitted on February15, Azernews reports.
