Azerbaijani election commission annuls election results of 74th Lankaran constituency

By Trend

The results of the voting at 74th Lankaran constituency at the recent parliamentary elections were cancelled at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports on Feb. 13 referring to CEC.

Several MP candidates from this constituency appealed to CEC with complaints about violations and requested to cancel the voting results.

The CEC considered these complaints, as a result of which their reliability was established.

It was revealed that the offenses that do not allow determining the will of people were committed in several polling stations and this created the basis for cancelling the election results.

The proposal was accepted by a majority of votes. As a result, the election results in the 74th Lankaran constituency were cancelled.

Hadi Rajabli was the leading candidate in this constituency.