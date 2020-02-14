Deputy PM: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan seriously shocked radical opposition

By Trend





The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan held Feb. 9 seriously shocked the radical opposition, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman – Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov told Trend Feb. 14.

Ahmadov reminded that the parties of the radical opposition refused to participate in the elections, trying to characterizethis step as a boycott.

However, in reality they themselves understand that they have no support in Azerbaijani society, and naturally, participation in the elections would not give a real result, the deputy prime minister noted. “Therefore, the radicals were unable to choose a path other than to attempt to discredit the elections in Azerbaijan. This has already become their tradition, because they are trying to find any excuse to provoke the Azerbaijani population and create a false opinion among the international community about the country.”

“This also happened at the parliamentary elections,” said Ali Ahmadov. “The radical opposition is trying to create the appearance of serious protest against the election results, inciting small groups of people on the streets. But some representatives of international organizations which are still in Azerbaijan see the real state of things: citizens’ satisfaction with the election results and overall situation in the country.”

The deputy prime minister emphasized that the provocative steps of a minor opposition group cannot change the official positive opinion of international organizations on the elections held in Azerbaijan.

“Naturally, 5-10 people cannot question the will of 10 million Azerbaijani citizens,” Ahmadov said. “These elections once again inflicted a severe blow to the radical opposition in Azerbaijan. Society has shown that there is no place for radicalism in Azerbaijan’s political and social life. Society remembers that namely the “policy” of the radical opposition once in power plunged the country into crisis. Today, their hope for the support of Azerbaijani people is just a meaningless illusion.”

“The society openly admits that Azerbaijani citizens are satisfied with the current government and policy of President Ilham Aliyev,” added the deputy prime minister. “Citizens believe in Azerbaijan’s further successful development under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and the elections have reflected this.”