Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The sides discussed the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They pointed out the importance of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. The importance of the EU's intention to participate at the highest level in the next meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council to be held in Baku in the coming days was emphasized at the meeting. The sides also exchanged views on prospects for development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.