Chase Carey: Azerbaijan holds Formula 1 races at high level

12 February 2020 [17:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Baku is a great place to hold Formula 1 races, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Formula 1 Group Chase Carey said at a conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan holds these competitions at a high level, and has a professional team, he said.

Carey noted that the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix brings great benefits to the country.

This competition is important for promoting Azerbaijan in the world, the Formula 1 Group CEO said.

Chase Carey noted that 22 Formula 1 Grand Prix will be held around the world in 2020, and added that certain changes may be made on the track of the Baku City Circuit.


