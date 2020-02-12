EU looks forward to working closely with newly elected Azerbaijani parliament

By Trend





The European Union (EU) issued a statement in connection with the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 11 referring to the EU.

The EU shares the initial assessment by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

The EU looks forward to continuing dialogue and working closely with Azerbaijani institutions, including the newly elected parliament, for the benefit of all citizens.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.