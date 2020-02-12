Baku: Parliamentary elections reflect will of Azerbaijani people

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said that the snap parliamentary elections held in the country on February 9 reflect the will of the Azerbaijani people.

The ministry also said that self-reported violations during the elections will be thoroughly investigated and relevant measures will be taken.

“These elections reflect the will of the Azerbaijani people and is yet another successful step in the democratic development of our country. Azerbaijan is ready to continue its cooperation with international organizations, including OSCE/ODIHR on a fair and constructive basis,” the ministry said in a statement issued on February 10.

The ministry said that it has familiarized itself with the preliminary findings and conclusions of the International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) consisting of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on the elections.

"Although we do not agree with some of the points presented as shortcomings in the statement, we take note that they are mainly of procedural and organizational matter. As it has been stated by the Chair of the Central Election Commission, the alleged and self-reported violations will be thoroughly investigated and all necessary measures within the framework of the law will be taken,” the message said.

The ministry reminded that all international organizations that had been invited to observe the parliamentary elections, including the institutions united under IEOM, accepted the invitation and participated in the election observation mission.

“We extend our gratitude to all international organizations represented in the election process by the observation missions and cooperated with the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan during this timeframe."

"We commend the positive points, including the comprehensiveness of the registration process of the candidates, good governance of the election process, transparency in the activity of the Central Election Commission, as well as the impossibility of holding elections in the 10 constituencies that are not or only partially under control of Azerbaijan due to the ongoing conflict with Armenia, which has led to the emergence of many IDPs, important steps taken in ensuring the rights of the IDPs, reflected in the statement of preliminary conclusions of the IEOM," the MFA said.

The Ministry declared that the issues reflected in the statement of the IEOM, as well as the final report to be published by OSCE/ODIHR will be thoroughly analyzed by the relevant Azerbaijani authorities.







