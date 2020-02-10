Danish observer: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan held in line with Electoral Code

By Trend





The recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in full compliance with the country’s Electoral Code, Niklas Milthers, a member of the observation mission from Denmark, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 10.

Milthers said that he participated as an observer at several elections in Denmark and other countries, so he has sufficient experience in this field.

“The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held at a high level,” the observer noted.

Milthers added that Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) provided observers with all the necessary materials about various public organizations, political parties, candidates and constituencies for productive work.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections. The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.