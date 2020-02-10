Georgian PM phones Azerbaijani president

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on February 10.

Gakharia congratulated the president on a landslide victory of the New Azerbaijan Party, headed by President Aliyev, in the parliamentary elections.

President Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The Azerbaijani president and the Georgian prime minister hailed the development of friendly relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to expand.