French observer: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan held in line with int’l standards

By Trend





The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held at a high level, in accordance with international standards, an observer from France Valentin Escude said at a press conference on the results of monitoring the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Feb. 10.

Escude noted that he visited several polling stations of the Sumgayit constituency.

“All conditions were created for holding elections in accordance with international standards,” the observer said. “Holding elections at such a level is an indicator of the effectiveness of Azerbaijani legislation.”

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections. The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.



