Ukrainian observers stress high level of preparation for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The parliamentary elections were held in full accordance with the Azerbaijani Electoral Code, Member of the observation mission from the Ukrainian parliament Valeriy Kolyukh said at a press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 10.

The member of the observation mission stressed the high level of preparation for the elections.

“The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) provided observers from various public organizations, political parties and candidates with all the necessary materials for carrying out the work,” Kolyukh added.

"We visited five polling stations in Baku and one outside the city,” member of the observation mission said. “The elections were held at a high level at each polling station. Observers representing various political movements, parties, public organizations, as well as the candidates were monitoring in the elections."

Kolyukh also stressed that the elections in Azerbaijan and Ukraine have a lot in common.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.







