Mexican observer talks observance of voters’ rights at elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The rights of voters were observed during the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Official observer from Mexico, MP Agustin Garcia Rubio said.

Rubio made the remark in Baku at the press-conference dedicated to the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 10.

The observer from Mexico stressed that special attention was paid to the compliance with the legislation at the polling stations.

"As an MP, I am very pleased with the fair voting process that I have observed,” Rubio added. “In this regard, the parliamentary elections were held in terms of democracy in Azerbaijan."

In general, Rubio appreciated the voting process in terms of legitimacy and democracy for all citizens regardless of social, ethnic and gender affiliation.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.