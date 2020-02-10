Kyrgyz observer: No violations recorded during parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The Kyrgyz observation mission did not record any violations while observing the voting process in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, an international observer from Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Batyrbekov said at a press conference on the results of the elections, Trend reports.

Expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani Government for the conditions created for observing the elections, Batyrbekov said that he had observed the voting process in Baku, Shamakhi and Gobustan.

The observer stressed that approximately 20 percent of candidates for the parliament were women and young individuals.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.