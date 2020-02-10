Georgian MP: Azerbaijan creates all conditions for observers at parliamentary elections

By Trend





All conditions for work were created for observers at the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Member of the observation mission of the Georgian parliament Savalan Mirzoyev said.

Mirzoyev made the remark at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 10.

"The voting process was held in terms of democracy and transparency at all polling stations which we visited," member of the observation mission said.

The member of the observation mission stressed that the parliamentary elections will also be held in Georgia this year.

"We also expect such success," Mirzoyev added.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.







