Czech observers praise organization of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The observation mission from the Czech Republic praised the organization of the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Czech observers noted a number of differences between the election processes in the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan at a press conference on the early parliamentary elections held in the country on Feb. 9.

In particular, member of the Czech Republic Chamber of Deputies Jaroslav Holik noted that the Braille alphabet was used for the blind in the ballot papers, which once again proves the country's concern for each of its citizens.

Jaroslav Holik emphasized the importance of finger testing with an ultraviolet detector to prevent re-voting in elections.

The use of webcams was also evaluated by Czech observers as an important step.

"On the voting day, we visited 16 polling stations of Baku, got acquainted with many details, with voter lists. The members of the commissions willingly answered our questions. We did not see any violations and are very pleased with the work of the election commission," Jaroslav Holik said.