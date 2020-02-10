Kazakh MP: Azerbaijan holds parliamentary elections in accordance with int’l standards

By Trend





Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in accordance with international standards in Azerbaijan, Shaimardan Nurumov, member of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Mazhilis of the Kazakh parliament, said.

Nurumov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference, Trend reports on Feb. 10.

"We visited over 10 polling stations where we saw that the electoral process has been organized well,” member of the committee said. “The work was carried out strictly in accordance with international requirements and we do not have any remarks."

Nurumov also stressed the number of voters.

"We observed a big number of voters in polling stations,” member of the committee said. “Despite the bad weather conditions, the voters were in positive mood, which means that Azerbaijanis are happy with life in the country and are confident in the future."

Nurumov is pleased that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were fair, successful and were held in accordance with international standards.

"We talked to citizens, representatives of other parties and they did not have any complaints,” Nurumov added. “Everything was carried out smoothly."

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections. The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.



