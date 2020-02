OpinionWay discloses exit poll results of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan [LIST]

The French OpinionWay Research Institute has announced the exit-poll results on the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the institute's CEO Bruno Jeanbart said, Trend reports.

“We conducted exit poll in 236 polling stations. The survey was conducted in Azerbaijani both in city and rural areas. A total of 10,119 people took part in the exit poll. The voter turnout was 55.06 percent,” he said.

The exit poll excludes the data from seven election constituencies of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.