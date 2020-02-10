Kazakh observer: Azerbaijani citizens strive to support democracy at elections

By Trend





A high level of organization and preparation was felt at the polling stations during the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Advisor to the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, international observer of the CIS Mission from Kazakhstan Madina Margalieva told Trend.

"My colleagues and I have visited about two dozen polling stations in the Nizami district of Baku today. I want to note the high level of organization and preparation of polling stations. Everything is literally thought out to the smallest detail, modern information technologies are used, as well as personal marking of voters in order to avoid re-voting. The members of the election commission are very polite and work flawlessly. The high number of active voters is also striking. Azerbaijani citizens are very active, progressive and strive to support democracy in the country," the observer said.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.