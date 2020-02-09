Local observer: Election process in Azerbaijan transparent

By Trend





The process of elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament, according to our observations, is transparent and continuing under normal conditions, local observer, registered at the initiative of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Yazgul Abdiyeva told Trend.

Yazgul Abdiyeva noted that she had observed the voting process in many precincts of the Narimanov 19th and Narimanov 20th constituencies and so far, no violations have been recorded.

She also noted the high voter turnout, which is also appreciated by international observers.

"During their visit to the 25th polling station of the Narimanov 20th constituency, German observers Hans-Joachim Helintre and Irene Marianne Erust noted that they were satisfied with the high level organization of elections in a transparent environment. During the observation, we observed a high voter turnout," Abdiyeva said.

Yazgul Abdiyeva also added that there were no problems with participation of observers during the election process.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations are operating in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.







