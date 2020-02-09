CEC: Election process going normally in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has not received any official complaints regarding the parliamentary elections, Deputy Chairman of CEC Rovzat Gasimov said, Trend reports.

Rovzat Gasimov said that about 50 calls were received on the CEC hotline. Basically, these were appeals of a technical nature, as well as related to the clarification of certain issues. The deputy chairman noted that at the moment, the election process is going normally.

Gasimov added that despite adverse weather conditions, high voter turnout is observed and these elections will go down in the history of Azerbaijan as being held in a tense competition.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.