Russian observer: Azerbaijan holding parliamentary elections at appropriate level

By Trend





The parliamentary elections are held at an appropriate level in Azerbaijan, member of the Russian delegation of observers, teacher at the Moscow State University Elena Bryzgalina told reporters on Feb. 9.

"As an observer in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections, I would stress that the elections have been organized well,” member of the Russian delegation said, Trend reports.

“The election commissions work thoroughly,” Bryzgalina added. “The weather conditions today are not good, but I hope that it will not hamper people to come to the polling stations and vote for the candidates they have chosen.”

“I often visit Baku and deliver lectures at the Moscow State University’s branch in Baku,” Bryzgalina added. “I have warm feelings towards Azerbaijan and appreciate the state's efforts to develop education."

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Secretariat Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 5,329,460 voters will take part in the voting, and 340,689 internally displaced people will vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.