CEC: Voter turnout in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections - 12.57 pct as of 10:00

By Trend





The voter turnout in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections is 12.57 percent (670,086 voters) as of 10:00 (GMT+4), Farid Orujov, Head of the Elections Information Center of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), told reporters on Feb. 9, Trend reports.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 5,329,460 voters will take part in the voting, and 340,689 internally displaced people will vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are observing the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.