Azerbaijan discloses number of int’l media representatives in parliamentary elections

Foreign journalists have the same rights as local ones in covering the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the press conference on Feb. 8, Trend reports.

He said that foreign journalists can visit polling stations without any permission, as well as local ones.

Panahov added that parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be covered by 132 representatives of international media.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.