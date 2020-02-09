Local observer: Current parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan as democratically as previous ones

By Trend





Observer from the Azerbaijani Civic Solidarity Party Sakhraya Khankishiyeva is confident that the current parliamentary elections will be held as democratically as the previous elections.

Khankishiyeva is observing the election process at the 19th polling station of the 16th Yasamal second constituency, Trend reports on Feb. 9.

“I repeatedly participated in the elections as an observer,” the observer from the Azerbaijani Civic Solidarity Party added. "The elections are always transparent. I am sure that the same situation will be observed during the current parliamentary elections. There have been no violations during the observation period. The documents of voters are carefully checked."

Another observer in this constituency Rahima Hajiyeva said that she is participating in the elections for the fourth time as an observer.

Hajiyeva also emphasized that no offenses were observed.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation started in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

The CEC Secretariat Information Center will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 5,329,460 voters will take part in the voting, and 340,689 internally displaced people will vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are observing the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls will be conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US), Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.







