OSCE PA observer: Opinion on election process to be published on Feb. 10

By Trend





SCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) international observer from Austria Kristian Hafenecker is participating as an observer in the elections in Azerbaijan for the first time, Trend reports on Feb. 9.

“I will conduct observations at the polling stations throughout the day till the end of the elections,” Hafenecker said.

“But I can’t say the exact number of polling stations where I will be observing,” Hafenecker added. “We’ll try to visit as many polling stations as possible.”

While monitoring the voting process at the 19th polling station of the 16th Yasamal second constituency, the Austrian observer noted that he can not say anything about the election process, and will publish his conclusion at the press-conference on Feb. 10.

While monitoring the voting process in the same polling station, another OSCE PA observer Marqareta Cederfelt said that it is too early to express an opinion on the election process.

“We will observe the voting process in 8-12 polling stations during the day,” Cederfelt said. “Afterwards, we will be able to share our opinion.”

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation started in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

The CEC Secretariat Information Center will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were nominated individually, 11 - by initiative groups.

Some 21 percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 5,329,460 voters will take part in the voting, and 340,689 internally displaced people will vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers will observe the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls will be conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US), Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.







