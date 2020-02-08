Pakistani news presenter: Azerbaijani media outlets give equal attention to all MP candidates

By Trend





Azerbaijani media outlets give equal attention to all candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Presenter of Pakistan’s HUM news agency Shiffa Zakria Yousafzai told Trend.

Yousafzai arrived in Azerbaijan as a member of journalists' delegation from Pakistan to cover early parliamentary elections, scheduled for Feb.9.

Yousafzai, who is in Azerbaijan for the first time, said the first thing she noticed is the cleanliness and safety of Baku.

Yousafzai said that the delegation met with representatives of various Azerbaijani media outlets to see how they are covering the election process.

“It was very interesting for me to get information about how does media cover the elections. They said that they give equal opportunities to all the candidates. They interview them, publish articles about them,” Yousafzai said.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9. There are 125 constituencies in Azerbaijan. Presently, the number of MP candidates is 1,321.