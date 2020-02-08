Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of observers accredited for parliamentary elections

By Trend





To date, 883 international observers have passed accreditation for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 7.

“The international observers represent 55 countries and 56 organizations,” the chairman said. “The number of local observers has reached 77,721 people. At the same time, 1,129 plenipotentiaries and 7,603 members of the electoral commissions have been registered.”