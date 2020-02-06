Almost 23 pct of candidates at upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - women

By Trend





Over 5.2 million voters have been registered in 125 constituencies in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Analytical Information Resource Center Rasim Guliyev said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 6.

Guliyev noted that these elections are indicative from the point of view of the formation of an electoral culture in Azerbaijan.

“Voter turnout during the previous elections is also a good example,” said the chairman. “Thus, during the elections held in 2005, 42 percent of voter turnout was recorded, in 2010 – 46 percent, in 2015- 55 percent. At the municipal elections held in December last year, 32.2 percent of the voter turnout was recorded.”

Guliyev reminded that at the last presidential election, the voter turnout was more than 80 percent.

The chairman added that 22.5 percent of candidates participating in the parliamentary elections are women.

“This indicator is registered for the first time at such a record level,” said Guliyev.

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Feb. 9.