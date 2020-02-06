Cavusoglu: We do not distinguish between citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey

By Trend





We do not distinguish between citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters commenting on yesterday's air incident in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu stressed that he will always defend the position of fraternal Azerbaijan, and it is an honor for him to receive an order from the head of the Azerbaijani state.

"Turkey always defends Azerbaijan's position. This is our brotherly duty. Azerbaijan defends Turkey's position where there is no [Turkish] representative, and Turkey defends the interests of Azerbaijan. We will always support each other's interests," Cavusoglu said.

A passenger plane skidded off the runway at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul on Feb. 5, killing three people and injuring 179 others. There was one Azerbaijani passenger among the passengers.