Azerbaijani president awards Turkish FM with Dostlug Order
06 February 2020 [10:24] - TODAY.AZ
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the order to award “Dostlug” Order to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for his special services rendered to the strengthening of friendship and mutual cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey.
