First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Polad Bulbuloglu

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated composer, singer and public figure, People’s Artist, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu on his 75th birthday anniversary and his receiving Heydar Aliyev Order.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “I cordially congratulate People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu on his 75th birthday anniversary and his being awarded Heydar Aliyev Order.

Polad Bulbuloglu's creative activity fills the hearts of people with sense of kindness, nobility and invincible enthusiasm. His exceptional talent and inexhaustible energy allowed him to create beautiful works that are not limited to any time frames. His songs are admired by representatives of various generations.

I wish Polad Bulbuloglu, a bright and talented personality who earned love and respect of his friends and admirers, the best of health and a prosperous life together with his loved ones.”