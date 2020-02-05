SCO mission starts work in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Observer Mission began its observational work on the preparation and conduct of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on Feb. 3, 2020 at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Trend reports with reference to SCO.

SCO Deputy Secretary-General Sherali Saidamir Jonon heads the mission.

The mission includes representatives of the legislative, executive and electoral bodies of the SCO member states, as well as officials of the SCO Secretariat.

Members of the mission will conduct observation in Baku, the settlements of the Absheron Peninsula, the cities of Sumgayit, Shirvan, as well as in the territories adjacent to them.

The mission's work will focus on studying the readiness of polling stations, organizing pre-election campaigns, monitoring the voting process, counting votes, as well as polling those who have voted, representatives of candidates and other observers.

The SCO mission operates in Azerbaijan from Feb. 3 to 10, 2020 in accordance with the Regulations on the SCO Observer Mission at Presidential and/or Parliamentary Elections and Referendums.

The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Feb. 9, 2020.