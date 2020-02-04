Period for submitting applications for observing Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections ends

By Trend





The period for the submission of applications to the appropriate district election commission for monitoring the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9 ended on Feb. 4, Trend reports with reference to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

An Azerbaijani citizen who has an active suffrage (on his own initiative, on the initiative of a registered candidate, political party, block of political parties, an NGO operating in the field of elections) could apply from the day of the official publication of the order on the election until the date when it is five days before the beginning of the voting, that is, until Feb. 4, 2020.