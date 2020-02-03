TODAY.AZ / Politics

Possible date for NATO-Russia talks in Baku revealed

02 February 2020 [17:15] - TODAY.AZ

Negotiations between the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe Tod Walters are planned in Baku, supposedly on February 6-7, RIA Novosti was informed by a diplomatic source, Trend reports.

"In upcoming week, presumably on February 6-7, negotiations are planned between the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, First Deputy Minister of Defense, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, American General Tod Walters. Only parties know about the agenda. Baku is a traditional meeting place,” said the source.

Previous meeting in the Russia-NATO format took place in Baku on November 26.

