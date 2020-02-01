MFA: Work continues on agreement on future Azerbaijan-UK bilateral relations

By Trend





Work continues on an agreement on future bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports referring to the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

“As is known, on January 31 of this year the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland formally leaves the European Union and “transitional period” starts with the withdrawal (Brexit) of the United Kingdom from the EU”, the ministry said.

During this implementation period, it is expected that the appropriate agreement regulating future relationship between the parties will be agreed and signed, according to the ministry.



“In this regard, it should be noted that the United Kingdom will remain as party to bilateral agreements between the EU and Azerbaijan during this implementation period,” said the ministry. “Azerbaijan is interested in further developing its relations with the United Kingdom, and the political dialogue between the two countries has been successfully continuing.”

“The United Kingdom is one of the important partners of Azerbaijan in the field of energy,” the ministry noted. “We are confident that regardless of Brexit, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK will continue to develop.”