Azerbaijan's CEC to hold exit-poll at upcoming parliamentary election

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has been holding exit-polls in the country since 2005, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov said at a meeting of the commission on Jan. 29, Trend reports.

To this date, there have not been any serious differences between the results of organizations holding the exit-polls, and official results. There are several organizations in Azerbaijan that are quite experienced in this field," he said.

Gasimov also added that conducting exit-polls is very important.

The parliamentary election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 9.