Two more organizations to conduct exit polls at upcoming elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The appeal of Azerbaijan's Rey Monitoring Center, as well as the joint appeal of the French Opinion Way Institute for Social Research and the Human Rights in XXI Century - Azerbaijan Foundation were considered at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Jan. 29, Trend reports.

These organizations are willing to conduct exit polls in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 9.

CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov stressed that the "Rey" Monitoring Center conducted exit polls during the previous elections in Azerbaijan and has great experience in this sphere.

This time, the Monitoring Center intends to conduct polls at the exits in 1,080 polling stations on 118 constituencies.

As a result of the vote, both appeals were accepted.