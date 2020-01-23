Another stage of EU-Azerbaijan talks to be held soon

By Trend





Another stage of negotiations will be held soon to sign a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 22.

Jankauskas stressed with confidence that both parties will make every effort to sign a cooperation agreement in a short period of time.

The head of the EU Delegation emphasized that a number of issues that have not yet been agreed upon regarding cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan are related to the trade and economy.

Jankauskas reminded that the second round of the EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue was held in Baku in December 2019.

"The EU officials participated in the dialogue,” the head of the EU Delegation added. “A number of meetings were held with Azerbaijani officials. The format of further negotiations between Azerbaijan and the EU was discussed during these meetings.”