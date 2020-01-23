PACE delegation on visit to Azerbaijan

By Trend





A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is on a visit in Azerbaijan on January 22-23 to assess the pre-election campaign and the political environment in anticipation of the parliamentary elections to be held in the country on February 9, Trend reports on Jan. 22.

PACE representatives will hold meetings with the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, heads and members of parties represented and not represented in the parliament.

The negotiations are also planned to be held with the chairman and members of the Central Election Commission, media representatives and representatives of the civil society.

PACE delegation will make a statement following the visit. The full delegation will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 9 to observe the elections.